Railway Minister Vaishnaw flags off Bikaner-Ahmedabad special train

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the new Bikaner (Lalgarh)-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) special train from Bikaner and said the service would strengthen rail connectivity and boost economic activity in the region.

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Addressing a function at the Bikaner railway station, Vaishnaw said there had been a long-standing demand for better rail connectivity in the area and the new train service would benefit passengers from Bikaner and adjoining districts. He said enhanced connectivity would support trade, tourism and economic activities while making travel between cities easier and more convenient.

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Vaishnaw said railway projects worth more than Rs 76,800 crore were currently underway in Rajasthan. He also said over 1,300 railway stations were being redeveloped across the country under the Amrit Station Scheme. "Redevelopment works at Bikaner, Lalgarh, Nokha, Sadulpur, Churu and Ratangarh stations are progressing rapidly," he added.

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Vaishnaw said station redevelopment projects in Rajasthan were being carried out in line with local art and culture.

He said projects related to new railway lines, doubling and gauge conversion were in progress in the state and would facilitate operation of additional train services upon completion. Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are also being developed to support industry and trade, he added.

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The minister said several new trains, including Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and other express services, have been introduced in recent years from Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur. Referring to a proposed train service between Bikaner and Chandigarh, Vaishnaw said railway officials had been directed to finalise the route so that operations could begin at the earliest.

"Railway line construction works in border areas are being undertaken on priority and would be completed in a phased manner," said the Union Minister. Speaking on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, the minister said it was expected to commence operations in 2027.

Vaishnaw said railway budget allocation for Rajasthan had increased significantly under the Narendra Modi government and added that the Centre was focused on development. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present on the occasion. Railway officials said the new Bikaner (Lalgarh)-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) service would benefit passengers in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat, and Jalore, Balotra, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan.