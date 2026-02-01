DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Railways: Finance Minister proposes 7 high-speed, one dedicated freight corridors in Union Budget

Railways: Finance Minister proposes 7 high-speed, one dedicated freight corridors in Union Budget

To promote environmentally-sustainable movement of cargo, Sitharaman proposes to establish a new dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A goods train and trucks remain parked at the Namkom Railway Station in Ranchi on Saturday, January 31, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed corridors among various cities and a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

Advertisement

“In order to promote an environmentally-sustainable passenger system, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors,” she said while presenting the Union Budget.

Advertisement

According to the minister, these proposed corridors will be developed between Mumbai and Pune, Pune and Hyderabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, Chennai and Bengaluru, Delhi and Varanasi and Varanasi and Siliguri.

Advertisement

Sitharaman said to promote environmentally-sustainable movement of cargo, she proposed to establish a new dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west.

At present, work on one high-speed corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is in progress. Similarly, two dedicated freight corridors—Eastern and Western—are in operation covering several states and districts.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts