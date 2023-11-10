Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease festival rush

New Delhi, November 10
In a bid to ease travel during the festival season, the Railways have pressed into service 1,700 special trains, making available 26 lakh additional berths.
A Railways official said these additional services are being operated to ease the heavy rush of passengers on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja.
“Approximately 26 lakh extra berths have been added for the convenience of passengers,” the official said.
He said these are extra berths in addition to those available on regular trains across the network.
The demand for train reservations is so high that it is becoming difficult for the people planning to head home for the festivities to get a reserved berth.
