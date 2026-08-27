Railways to 4-lane 7 high-density corridors: Capacity boost for Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Howrah lines

Indian Railways is embarking on a major capacity-expansion drive aimed at strengthening the country’s busiest railway corridors and preparing the network for sustained growth in passenger and freight movement.

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Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has outlined the plan to four-lane the country’s seven high-density railway routes, which together form the backbone of India’s rail transportation system.

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Stretching nearly 11,000 km, these seven routes carry around 41 per cent of the total railway traffic, despite accounting for only about 16 per cent of the overall rail network. The disproportionate traffic load underlines the importance of expanding capacity on these corridors.

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The seven identified high-density routes connect some of the country’s most important economic centers and metropolitan regions. These include the Delhi–Howrah, Howrah–Chennai, Chennai–Mumbai, Mumbai–Delhi, Delhi–Chennai, Mumbai–Howrah, and Delhi–Guwahati. The proposed expansion will effectively create four railway lines across these high-density corridors, enabling Indian Railways to handle greater volumes of trains while reducing pressure on some of the busiest sections of the network.

The additional capacity is expected to support the movement of both passengers and goods as demand for rail transportation continues to rise. According to the Minister, India’s rapidly expanding economy is generating greater demand for the efficient movement of people, raw materials, and finished goods. Railways, with their ability to transport large volumes over long distances, remain central to meeting this demand.

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The four-laning initiative is therefore more than an infrastructure expansion program. It represents an effort to create sufficient rail capacity ahead of future demand and improve the efficiency and reliability of the national transportation system. For passengers, increased capacity can translate into the ability to operate more services on heavily congested routes.

For freight, additional railway lines can facilitate smoother movement of commodities and reduce bottlenecks on important industrial and commercial corridors. Vaishnaw has also highlighted the environmental and economic advantages of rail transportation.

Expanding railway capacity can encourage greater movement of passengers and freight by rail, helping create a transportation system that is more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable. A stronger rail network can also contribute to lower logistics costs by enabling the movement of larger volumes of freight more efficiently.

This is particularly significant for an economy seeking to improve supply-chain efficiency and strengthen connectivity between production centers, markets, and ports. The four-laning plan forms part of the broader effort to modernise and expand India’s railway infrastructure.

By adding capacity to the routes that already carry a substantial share of national rail traffic, Indian Railways is seeking to build a network capable of accommodating the country’s future passenger and freight requirements.