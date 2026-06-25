Railways to allow industries to customise wagons under new Design Policy; will expand freight base

The Indian Railways has decided to introduce major reforms in the Wagon Design Policy, and the new policy will be issued within the next fortnight. The new policy will enable industries to customise wagons according to their operational requirements.

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In this regards, the railways is undertaking extensive consultations with various industries, trade bodies, and major freight customers associated with commodities that have significant potential for transportation for rail.

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The decision was discussed in a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw with senior official of the ministry on Thursday. The reform is aimed at making the railways the preferred mode of freight transport for various types of commodities.

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"During these discussions, industry representatives suggested that if wagon designs are customised according to the specific handling, loading, unloading and transportation requirements of different commodities, rail transport could be adopted on a much wider scale," the Railways in a statement said.

The meeting also highlighted that the success of recently developed specialised wagons for commodities such as cement and salt has demonstrated the importance of designing wagons in accordance with industry operational requirements. Commodity-specific wagons have improved loading, unloading and transportation efficiency, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of rail logistics.

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In this context, Indian Railways has decided to undertake comprehensive reforms in the existing Wagon Design Policy. To provide an industry-friendly framework for the development of specialised wagons tailored to the needs of different commodities, it has been decided to finalise the new Wagon Design Policy within 15 days.

The Railway Minister stated that strict standards for design approval and prototype development will ensure the production of the highest quality wagons in India.

Under the proposed policy, industries will be allowed to design wagons according to their specific requirements. For instance, transportation of steel coils requires special binding arrangements and dedicated loading and unloading systems, while several other commodities also have their own distinct operational requirements. Under the new framework, industries will be empowered to propose modifications in wagon design as per their needs. The responsibility for ensuring wagon safety will rest with Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). These reforms are expected to enable the entry of several new industries into the railway freight ecosystem.

This reform will promote innovation in wagon development and strengthen the freight transport system of Indian Railways. By providing commodity-specific transport solutions, the Railways aims to attract new freight streams, enhance customer convenience, and significantly increase the rail share in the national logistics sector.

By enabling industries to shift a greater volume of freight from road to rail, the new Wagon Design Policy will advance the vision of green railways and green logistics. Rail transport is approximately 90 percent more environmentally friendly than road transport, and with near-complete electrification of Indian Railways, increased rail-based freight movement will reduce dependence on imported diesel, lower logistics costs, reduce carbon emissions, and make essential goods more affordable for citizens.