Railways to invest Rs 1L cr in Odisha in next 5 years

PTI

Bhubaneswar, June 30

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said new railway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore would be undertaken in Odisha in the next five years.

He said this while addressing a programme organised by the Odisha BJP to felicitate the party's 20 MPs and 78 MLAs elected in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

The Congress government and then the BJD government had neglected the development of the railway sector in Odisha. With the formation of a double-engine government of the BJP in Odisha and the Centre now, the gap created during the past years would be met by creating a new record in these five years, he said.

