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Home / India / 'Raising voice against drugs in Punjab is life-threatening': Rahul targets Mann govt over Jhota killing

'Raising voice against drugs in Punjab is life-threatening': Rahul targets Mann govt over Jhota killing

Congress leader cites incidents in Mansa and Sangrur, questions police action in Jhota case and safety of those opposing drugs

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. ANI file
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The Congress on Thursday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab of failing to protect those raising their voices against the drug menace, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi citing incidents in Mansa and Sangrur to allege that those fighting narcotics were facing violence, intimidation and even death.

In a scathing attack on the Punjab Government, Rahul demanded answers from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged targeting of anti-drug campaigners, asking who would protect those fighting to save the state’s youth from addiction.

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“Raising your voice against drugs in Punjab has now become life-threatening. And this is happening under Bhagwant Mann’s AAP government,” Rahul said in a post on X.

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Citing the case of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Rahul said the campaigner, who had been running the ‘Nasha Roko, Rozgar Do’ campaign, was shot at in broad daylight, an incident that was captured during a Facebook Live session.

He also referred to the death of labourer Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, the Chief Minister’s home district. According to Rahul, Gulzar had raised the issue of drugs in his village in front of a minister, following which his family alleged that pressure was exerted on him to apologise. He subsequently died by suicide.

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The Congress leader further cited allegations of custodial torture against Mohanjeet Singh, who had spoken out against drugs in Sangrur, saying the matter was now before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He also questioned the police action in Jhota’s case, alleging that after the anti-drug activist lodged a complaint, an FIR was registered but the police later booked him (Jhota) as well.

“When the person who files a complaint is himself made an accused, why would drug traffickers not operate without fear?” Rahul asked.

Demanding accountability from Mann, he said the Punjab Government must explain who would ensure the safety of those challenging the drug trade.

“The Congress will not rest until this drug empire, which is destroying the future of Punjab’s youth, is dismantled,” Rahul said.

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