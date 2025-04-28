DT
Home / India / Raj Bhavan, Cliff House, airport in Kerala receive bomb threat

Raj Bhavan, Cliff House, airport in Kerala receive bomb threat

All declared hoaxes
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Updated At : 01:44 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Kerala Raj Bhavan, the chief minister’s official residence, government offices and an airport in Kerala, received bomb threats on Monday, which were later confirmed as hoaxes by police.

As per the emails, bomb blasts were to happen at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor; Cliff House, the residence of the chief minister and the Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi, police sources said.

The chief minister’s office and the state transport commissioner reportedly received threat messages at their email IDs, they said.

Detailed inspections were carried out at all the places and also at the secretariat, but nothing suspicious has been found so far, police said.

In a statement, the Nedumbassery airport authorities said a bomb threat message, claiming to have planted an RDX-based explosive device at the airport, was received at the official mail ID of their public relations officer.

Both state police and CISF personnel carried out inspections at the airport, they said.

“CISF ensured anti-sabotage checks of all terminals, while state police secured the city side areas. Airlines ensured increased Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) for all southern flights,” the airport statement added.

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport had also received a hoax bomb threat early Sunday.

Major institutions, including the high court and district collectorates in the state, had received a series of such fake bomb threat messages in recent days.

