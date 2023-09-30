Raj man acquitted after wrongfully jailed for 12 yrs

Jaipur, September 30
The Rajasthan High Court has acquitted a man who was wrongfully jailed for 12 years in a case related to his wife's murder.
The court has also asked the state government to give the man, Iqbal, Rs 25 lakhs as compensation within three months, as well as the cancellation of a lower court's order of May 11, 2016 which sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Justices Pankaj Bhandari and Bhuvan Goyal gave this order while accepting Iqbal's appeal.
His lawyers Rajesh Goswami and Nikhil Sharma said that on May 13, 2011, Iqbal's wife died of burns but the police had alleged that he killed her.
He was subsequently arrested after which the Jaipur's Special Court for Women Harassment Cases sentenced Iqbal to life imprisonment,
The lower court did not even accept the testimony of the victim's 6-year-old son neither did they question the doctor who treated Iqbal's wife, according to layer Nikhil Sharma.
