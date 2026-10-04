Protest against CEC: Uddhav calls Gyanesh Kumar 'weapon' of BJP, Raj demands cancellation of SIR in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was the “weapon” of the ruling BJP, while MNS leader Raj Thackeray demanded cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

The Thackeray cousins led a protest march in Mumbai against the CEC, which culminated in a rally also attended by Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar as well as Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde , Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

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The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief demanded that future polls in the country should be conducted through paper ballot. He also demanded cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

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If the SIR was conducted to weed out Bangladeshis from the voters’ list, then how many Bangladeshis residing illegally in the country did the government find, Uddhav Thackeray asked.

“Gyanesh Kumar is a weapon of the BJP,” the former chief minister alleged.

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Senior Congress leader Thorat said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been speaking about “vote theft” for a long time and had also presented evidence.

“And now that evidence has come out through the Election Commission. The BJP can do anything for power,” he said while criticising the manner in which the apex poll panel’s members were being appointed.

The process of appointing the Election Commission was changed, and a Supreme Court judge was removed from it (selection panel), and this is where it (irregularities) started, Thorat claimed.

“All those who gain power do so through the theft of votes. They use various methods. Gyanesh Kumar is a symbol of this corrupt administration,” the senior Congress leader alleged.

The period since 2014 will be remembered as a “dark period” in the country’s history. The Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation has been in power since 2014.

“We now have to correct this. We have to re-establish democracy and Constitution and protect their dignity. All of you will have to rise. You will have to struggle, and once again, all of us will have to work to save democracy,” Thorat said.

The morcha, dubbed the Virat Garjana Morcha (Grand Roar March), began from the Metro Cinema and traversed the short distance to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in south Mumbai.

Participants sought removal/resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Party flags were not allowed in the march. The participants and supporters were asked to carry only the Tricolour.

The morcha comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party held a Jail Bharo Andolan’ against the Chief Election Commissioner, at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.