Raj, Uddhav up the ante against Hindi ‘imposition’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday said they will oppose all attempts to impose Hindi on students of the state and asserted it was an attempt by the ruling dispensation to foist “language emergency” and remove “Marathi-ness”.

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray announced protests on July 7 and 5, respectively. The BJP is trying to impose “‘language emergency” in the predominantly Marathi-speaking state, Uddhav Thackeray said while asserting his party was not opposed to Hindi but was against its imposition.