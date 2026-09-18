Raja Krishnamoorthi only Indian-American lawmaker to vote for Russia sanctions bill

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was the only Indian-American lawmaker to have voted in favour of the Russia sanctions act in the US House of Representatives, breaking ranks with his Democratic party.

Fifty-eight Democrats voted in favour of the bill that also targets the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas with 100 per cent tariffs, a move that could affect India and China.

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There are six Indian-American members in the House of Representatives, all belonging to the Democratic Party.

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Following the party line, US House representatives Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Shri Thanedar and Suhas Subramanyam voted against the bill that exempts US purchase of uranium from Russia from the sanctions' ambit.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning of Russia and Iran Act passed the US House by a 262-159 margin on Wednesday.

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Krishnamoorthi, who unsuccessfully contested the US Senate primary in March, is set to retire from the House of Representatives in January next year.

The Congressman from Illinois met with a Ukrainian advocacy group ahead of Wednesday's vote.

"The people of Ukraine continue to fight courageously for their freedom and sovereignty, and the United States must stand with them. I'm grateful to Illinois' Ukrainian community for their commitment to keeping that support strong," he said in a post on X after meeting with the Illinois Ukraine Action members on Wednesday.

Krishnamoorthi is among the most vocal Indian-American Congressmen who often urge diaspora members to seek public office and play an active role in politics.