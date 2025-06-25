Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police recover country-made gun from stream in Indore

The special investigation team of the Meghalaya Police probing the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday recovered a country-made pistol from a stream in Palasia area of Indore, officials said.

Advertisement

"We have recovered a country-made pistol with two magazines from a stream in Indore," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Earlier, Rs 50,000 in cash was recovered from a box stored in a car in Indore, the officer said.

Advertisement

An Indore Police officer said this weapon was suspected to have disappeared along with other items from a flat in the city where Sonam, Raja Raghuvanshi's wife and the prime accused, had stayed for several days after fleeing from Meghalaya following the murder.

Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to murder the businessman.

Advertisement

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

"The recovery of the firearm and ammunition confirms our suspicion about the kind of planning that went into this murder. We are piecing together every bit of evidence as we build a watertight case," Syiem said.