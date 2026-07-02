The family of deceased Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Thursday welcomed the Meghalaya government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in his murder case.

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The apex court will hear the Meghalaya government's plea on Friday.

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Speaking to PTI here, Raja's family expressed apprehension that Sonam could influence witnesses or abscond while on bail.

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"We thank the Meghalaya government for approaching the Supreme Court against Sonam's bail...We fear that Sonam, who is living in Shillong, may suddenly abscond after being released on bail," said Raja's elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi.

"We have full faith in the judiciary. We hope the truth will prevail," he added.

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On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state government's petition seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Sonam by the lower court on April 27.

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. She was in judicial custody in Shillong District Jail for more than 10 months before being granted bail.