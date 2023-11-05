Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

Jaipur, November 5
The BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday expelled a party leader in Alwar, Sandeep Dayma, over his remarks on gurdwaras and mosques at a recent rally in the Tijara assembly constituency.
The decision to expel Dayma was announced by Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's disciplinary committee.
“Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from the party on the direction of the state president for making a statement against the ideology of the party,” Lakhawat said.
The development comes after widespread criticism of Dayma’s remark at the rally in Tijara during the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Baba Balaknath for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s ton, Jadeja’s five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs
India captain Rohit Sharma also deserves special mention for...
Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi
Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...
On 35th birthday, 'grateful' Virat Kohli says it is 'stuff of dreams' to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...
Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed
Dayma has reportedly said the gurdwaras that have come up in...