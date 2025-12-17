DT
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal, 2 gunmen injured as truck rams into their car             

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal, 2 gunmen injured as truck rams into their car             

Kaluram Meghwal, MLA from Dug assembly constituency in Jhalawar, was heading to Jaipur

article_Author
PTI
Kota, Updated At : 09:35 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Ruling BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal and his two guards sustained injuries as a truck collided head-on with their car on NH 27 at Shambupura Turn here on Wednesday, police said.

The three are out of danger and have been kept under precautionary medical observation at a hospital, SHO of Nanta police station, Chetan Sharma, told reporters.

The SUV driver escaped unhurt in the accident, while the driver of the truck, which was loaded with onions, fled from the site, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

Kaluram Meghwal, MLA from Dug assembly constituency in Jhalawar district, was heading to Jaipur when the truck with a Madhya Pradesh number, coming from Chittor, collided head-on with the MLA's car at around 1 pm, the SHO said.

Police rushed the spot and shifted the injured MLA and his two guards -- Manish and Suresh -- to New Medical College Hospital in the city.

Kota city SP Tejashveeni Gautam and DSP Manish Sharma reached the hospital and spoke to the MLA and the medical staff.

The truck has been impounded and attempts are under way to trace him, the SHO added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

