Rajasthan IAS officer alleges domestic violence by IAS husband, FIR filed

An FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint by IAS officer Bharti Dixit, accusing her husband and IAS officer Ashish Modi of prolonged domestic violence, physical assault, illegal confinement and threats to her life and family.

Advertisement

Dixit is posted as joint secretary in the finance department while Modi is director in the social justice and empowerment department. Both are officers of the 2014 batch of the Rajasthan cadre.

Advertisement

PTI tried to contact Modi to get his side of the story but he was not reachable.

Advertisement

Dixit alleged that Modi coerced her into marriage in 2014 by exploiting her emotional vulnerability when her father was battling cancer. She claimed that Modi misrepresented facts about himself and later subjected her to continuous physical and mental harassment.

According to the FIR filed with the SMS Hospital police station in Jaipur on November 7, Modi frequently consumed alcohol, was associated with criminal elements and often assaulted her for questioning his behaviour.

Advertisement

Dixit said the violence intensified after the birth of their daughter in 2018. She was allegedly forced to leave Jaipur temporarily due to the abuse but returned after her maternity leave.

She alleged that in October 2025, Modi and one of his associates abducted her in a government vehicle, kept her confined for several hours and threatened to kill her and her family if she refused to agree to divorce. She claimed she was held at gunpoint and forced to mislead her father over the phone.

She also said that Modi installed a hidden spy camera in her room and illegally connected her mobile phone to other devices to access confidential government documents. Dixit alleged that Modi, despite being a serving IAS officer, misused his position and official resources for personal and criminal purposes.

The complaint names two associates, Surendra Vishnoi and Ashish Sharma, whom she accused of aiding Modi in the alleged threats and illegal confinement.

Dixit has requested immediate police protection for herself and her family.

A police official informed that the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.