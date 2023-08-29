Rajasthan minister likens Kota coaching centres to mafia

IANS

Jaipur, August 29

In the wake of 23 suicides reported since the beginning of this year, the Kota coaching centres in Rajasthan have come under attack from the state ministers with one of them calling the institutes a synonym for "mafia".

Likening the institutes with "mafia", minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “I agree the coaching managers have money power but they cannot threaten students on that basis. I would want to make the parents realise that their children are not succeeding because of coaching. These (coaching institutes) demoralise the students. Strict action needs to be taken against this coaching mafia. The SP and DC should act as directed by the chief minister."

He warned the institutes to mend their ways and not to torture children on the basis of money or be ready to face the music.

Water Supply Minister Mahesh Jaishi said coaching centres should be closed across the country. The Centre should take measures and strengthen the education in schools so that girl students do not have to go to coaching.

#Rajasthan