Rajasthan police sub-inspector lures minor to his room, rapes her

Jaipur, November 11 A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.
The incident took place in Lalsot area when accused sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh lured the victim to his room in the afternoon and raped her, ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra said.
He said that the accused has been taken into custody and being interrogated.
Meanwhile, Dausa SP Vandita Rana said, “The exact age of the victim girl will be determined after a medical examination and based on the report of the victim's family members.” The estimated age of the girl is around four to five years, she added.
Local residents in large numbers gheraoed the Rahuwas police station shouting slogans against the police.
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena also went to the spot.
“There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a seven-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to get justice to the innocent child,” Meena said.
He further said, “The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not desisting from committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections.”
