Rajasthan polls: Congress announces 43 more candidates

PTI

New Delhi, October 22

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding former chief secretary Niranjan Arya from the Sojat (SC) seat.

State ministers Govind Ram Meghwal and B D Kalla have been fielded from Khajuwala (Scheduled Caste) and Bikaner West, respectively.

Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav was fielded from the Kotputli seat.

All the three ministers are considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

The Congress is seeking to retain power on the strength of its work over the past five years and with the help welfare schemes announced by the Gehlot government.

#Congress #Rajasthan