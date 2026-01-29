DT
Home / India / Rajasthan Sadhvi’s ‘suspicious death’: Injection, Instagram post, and a viral blackmail

Rajasthan Sadhvi’s ‘suspicious death’: Injection, Instagram post, and a viral blackmail

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the sadhvi had a fever and a compounder was called to the ashram to administer an injection, after which she collapsed

PTI
Jodhpur, Updated At : 06:37 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Photo: A video grab X/ @Sadviprembaisa
A religious preacher died after she allegedly “collapsed” while being treated for a “fever” at her ashram, triggering the wrath of devotees who demanded a fair investigation into her sudden and “suspicious death”.

A purported suicide note on her official Instagram handle posted after her death on Wednesday evening has added questions about the sadhvi’s death.

ACP (West) Chhavi Sharma said the 25-year-old sadhvi was brought to a private hospital by her father and a young man in a car around 6 pm. After an examination, the doctor declared her dead, the officer said.

“We have arranged to shift her body to the government hospital, where the postmortem examination will be conducted today,” the officer said, adding that further action will be taken after that.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the sadhvi had a fever and a compounder was called to the ashram to administer an injection, after which she collapsed. Police said she had received in-house medication at her ashram.

A large number of the devotees assembled at the ashram after news of her death spread. They raised slogans and demanded a fair investigation into her “sudden and suspicious death”.

In her last post on Instagram, she referred to an “agnipariksha” (trial by fire) she was denied and added that she hoped for “justice” after her death. This was posted a few hours after her death on Wednesday evening.

The sadhvi had approached the police around six months back, alleging that she was being blackmailed over a “doctored” video by some of her staff. They were allegedly “defaming her character” and demanding Rs 20 lakh for the video, which was later widely circulated online.

Police had then arrested one person identified as Jogendra alias Jogaram, who used to install the sound system for her sermons.

