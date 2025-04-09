Rajasthan sizzles at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees April’s highest minimum temperature in 3 years           

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, and Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rajasthan's Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state over the last 24 hours at 46.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the period of severe heat wave in the state is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

However, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, and light rain at some places in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur divisions on April 10-11.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years, with the mercury settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the IMD.

"Yesterday, warm night conditions were observed only at Palam. Today, they have been recorded at all five synoptic stations," the IMD said.

In both 2024 and 2023, the minimum temperature had not touched 25 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The highest minimum temperature in 2024 was 24 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, it was 23.6 degrees, as per data.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and issued a 'yellow alert' for heat wave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in Delhi at 8.30 am was 51 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 233.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph. The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert' for the next two days.

Light rain and snow are likely at a few places of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday and light to moderate rain in many parts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kangra on Friday, the weather department said.