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Home / India / 'Rajghat, then back to the mountains': Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Medanta Hospital

'Rajghat, then back to the mountains': Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Medanta Hospital

Climate activist ends hospital stay after treatment following 26-day hunger strike over alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announces his discharge from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in a video message on Monday. Image credit: X@Wangchuk66
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he was being discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after receiving treatment following his 26-day hunger strike over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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In a post on X, Wangchuk said he would first visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

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“AND FINALLY…. I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon,” Wangchuk wrote.

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The visit to Rajghat holds significance as Wangchuk had also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on June 28 before beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak.

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Wangchuk was initially shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during the fast. Following a Delhi High Court order, he was later transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for continued treatment and monitoring, with the court permitting him to receive care at a hospital of his choice.

The activist ended his 26-day indefinite fast at Medanta Hospital after discussions between government representatives and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the nationwide agitation.

The Centre subsequently announced a series of measures on examination reforms and action against paper leaks, following which the CJP suspended its 36-day nationwide protest.

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