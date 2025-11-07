DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Rajinder Gupta, Sat Paul sworn in as RS members

Rajinder Gupta, Sat Paul sworn in as RS members

The chairman of Trident Group, Gupta is a leading industrialist and is known for transforming his company into a globally recognised conglomerate with interests in textiles, paper, energy and chemicals.

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:01 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690cdcab891e3 1 1 06111 PTI11 06 2025 000211B
Advertisement

Newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma, were administered the oath of office by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in Parliament House on Thursday.

Advertisement

Gupta, nominated by AAP from Punjab, took the oath in Punjabi, while Sharma, a BJP leader representing J&K, did it in Hindi.

Advertisement

The chairman of Trident Group, Gupta is a leading industrialist and is known for transforming his company into a globally recognised conglomerate with interests in textiles, paper, energy and chemicals. He is also a noted philanthropist, actively involved in initiatives related to healthcare, education, skill development and employment generation.

Advertisement

Sharma is the president of the BJP’s J&K unit. He is a chartered accountant by profession and has earlier served as a minister in the J&K Government.

690cdc9d9d8ff 1 1 06111 PTI11 06 2025 000359B
690cdc9d9d8ff 1 1 06111 PTI11 06 2025 000359B
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts