Rajinder Gupta, Sat Paul sworn in as RS members

Newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma, were administered the oath of office by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in Parliament House on Thursday.

Gupta, nominated by AAP from Punjab, took the oath in Punjabi, while Sharma, a BJP leader representing J&K, did it in Hindi.

The chairman of Trident Group, Gupta is a leading industrialist and is known for transforming his company into a globally recognised conglomerate with interests in textiles, paper, energy and chemicals. He is also a noted philanthropist, actively involved in initiatives related to healthcare, education, skill development and employment generation.

Sharma is the president of the BJP’s J&K unit. He is a chartered accountant by profession and has earlier served as a minister in the J&K Government.