Rajit Gupta from ALLEN Kota achieves AIR-1 in JEE-Advanced 2025

In the recently announced results of JEE-Advanced 2025 by IIT Kanpur, Rajit Gupta from ALLEN Kota has secured All India Rank-1 with an impressive score of 332 out of 360. Following him, Saksham Jindal claimed AIR-2, while Akshat Kumar at AIR-6 and Devesh Pankaj at AIR-8 also made it to the top 10.

Advertisement

A total of four ALLEN students ranked in the All India Top-10, with 46 students achieving ranks in the Top-100. ALLEN continues to showcase its excellence, having contributed over 4,425 students to IIT admissions last year.

Rajit's success adds to a legacy of top performers from ALLEN, including Ved Lahoti (2024) and others who have previously achieved AIR-1.