Rajnath accuses Congress of 4 sins: Emergency, anti-Sikh riots, firing on kar sewaks and now 'anarchy'

The ruling BJP stepped up its counter to the opposition-led anti-SIR protests with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today asking why the Congress had not won a single Lok Sabha election on its own since the introduction of voter ID cards in 1993.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow today amid ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Rajnath Singh said Congress had begun advocating anarchy and regime change to avenge its poll losses.

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"The Congress and its allies seek to capture power through ‘regime change’ and anarchy, but India’s democracy and constitutional institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political interests," said Singh.

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He said at Congress-backed press conferences, people (read Prashant Bhushan and Neha Bora) openly claimed inspiration from Bangladesh for regime change and also publicly talked about bringing down the government.

"Their sole agenda is to create unrest and instability. The repeated use of terms such as ‘regime change’, ‘resistance’, and ‘the streets, and the jargon that these protests and not Parliament offer the solution’ makes it clear that the developments in Delhi represent a condemnable attempt to derail India’s development journey through anarchy rather than constitutional means," the Defence Minister said.

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He alleged that by advocating anarchy and regime change, the Congress was seeking to avenge its political defeats at the cost of the nation.

"This reflects the complete erosion of the party’s moral values. A party that engages in politics centered around violence, disorder and the creation of a Bangladesh-like situation has lost the moral authority to invoke Mahatma Gandhi’s name," he added.

Recalling the Congress rule, Singh said the three most “unforgivable acts” associated with Congress's rule and patronage were “the Emergency, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the firing on Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya”.

"Today, the Congress is committing the fourth unforgivable act by attacking the Constitution, constitutional values, and constitutional institutions," he said.

The senior minister recalled that for nearly five decades before 1993, elections in India were conducted without voter identity cards and since the introduction of voter ID cards, the Congress had not formed a government in the Lok Sabha on its own.

"Rahul Gandhi described alleged vote theft as a hydrogen bomb, but the claim failed to withstand scrutiny, as Congress itself could not file even a single formal appeal against the

electoral rolls. The Congress has remained out of power in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and several northeastern states for years. Is this due to alleged vote theft or political underperformance, and can Rahul Gandhi even retain his Rae Bareli seat without the support of the Samajwadi Party?" Singh slammed Congress-led opposition, as the BJP began its nationwide campaign to "expose Congress lies on SIR".