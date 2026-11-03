Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday assured the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence that the government was committed to building a technologically empowered military equipped to meet present-day and emerging challenges.

The Consultative Committee has MPs from both Houses of Parliament as its members, but it is not a “Parliamentary Standing Committee”. It is not answerable to Parliament, nor does it present a report in the House.

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The Minister told the meeting that “technological advancements are integral to the changing character of conflicts”.

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He also outlined the target of achieving defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. The theme of the meeting was ‘Modernisation of Indian Defence Forces’, and it was hosted in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

The key focus areas were:

Capability development and force modernisation: Accelerating the induction of next-generation platforms, weapon systems and technologies to enhance combat effectiveness and operational preparedness.

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Jointness and integration: Strengthening tri-service integration, joint operational planning and the synergised application of capabilities across multiple domains.

Indigenous defence manufacturing: Giving further impetus to Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous research, design, development and manufacturing, with greater participation from domestic industry, start-ups and academia.

Emerging and disruptive technologies: Harnessing artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, cyber, space, electronic warfare and advanced communications to prepare for the character of future conflicts.

Defence research & innovation: Strengthening collaboration among the Defence Forces, DRDO, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, private industry and academic institutions to accelerate the transition from innovation to operational capability.

Resource optimisation & implementation: Establishing clear priorities, institutional mechanisms and measurable milestones to ensure that modernisation initiatives translate into tangible operational outcomes.

The Ministry of Defence said Rajnath Singh enumerated the steps taken by the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across three key dimensions — ‘Budget & Capital Acquisition and Self-reliance’, ‘Technology’ and ‘Human Capital’ — to equip the military to meet the evolving demands of technology-driven modern warfare.

The defence budget for the financial year (FY) 2026-27 was increased to Rs 7.85 lakh crore, including a capital outlay of Rs 2.19 lakh crore earmarked for modernisation and capital procurement. This reflected the commitment to meeting the operational requirements of the Defence Forces while bolstering domestic defence industries and manufacturing capabilities.

On the growing ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, the minister informed the meeting that defence production had risen from Rs 46,429 crore in FY 2014-15 to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, while defence exports, which stood at less than Rs 2,000 crore in 2014, had grown to approximately Rs 40,000 crore.

“We aim to achieve defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” he added.

The minister said modernisation was a continuous process that required sustained efforts to enhance operational preparedness in response to evolving technologies, shifting security challenges and changing requirements.

He emphasised the need to build long-term capabilities that would enable the Defence Forces to remain operationally effective and self-reliant. He also called for sustained promotion of research and development, indigenous technologies, greater industrial participation and innovation to strengthen the country's defence capabilities.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary Ex-servicemen Welfare Sukriti Likhi, Secretary Defence Finance Vishvajit Sahay and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting