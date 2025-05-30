DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Indian Navy’s deployment kept Pakistani forces bottled up during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath

Indian Navy’s deployment kept Pakistani forces bottled up during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath

Defence Minister advises Pakistan that the best option it has is to uproot the nursery of terrorism operating on its soil and start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa.
Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the role of the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor saying its warships and fighter jets kept the Pakistan forces ‘bottled up’. He warned the western neighbour that the next skirmish could see the Navy fire the opening salvo.

Advertisement

The minister said this during his visit to see the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, that had been deployed with its fighter jets during ‘Operation Sindoor’ from May 7 to 10.

While addressing the Naval personnel, he said, “The Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani armed forces tied down.”

Advertisement

"This time Pakistan did not have to face the fire power of the Indian Navy, but the world knows if Pakistan does any nefarious act, it is possible that the next time the Navy will open the account of firing," the minister said.

INS Vikrant, a 45,000-tonne carrier, and its battle group, comprising submarines and other warships, maintained a secure ‘air-defence bubble’ for some 300 km, preventing any attack Pakistan could have launched from its coast off Karachi.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh advised Pakistan to understand that the dangerous game of terrorism it had been playing was now over. “Now, whenever Pakistan will instigate any terrorist act against India, it will not only have to bear the consequences but, like always, will also have to face defeat.”

He added another warning, saying, “We will not hesitate to use methods that Pakistan cannot even think of.”

Since anti-India activities were being carried out openly from the Pakistani soil, India was free to carry out every kind of operation against terrorists, both on this side and that side of the border and the sea, Rajnath Singh added.

In an obvious unstated rebuttal to US claims of having stopped the two sides from going to war, the minister said, “No power in the world can stop India from doing its work against terrorism.”

He advised Pakistan that the best option it had was to uproot the nursery of terrorism operating on its soil and start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Both of them are not only in the list of the “Most Wanted Terrorists” in India but they are also in the list of “UN-Designated Terrorists”.

“Hafiz Saeed is the culprit of 'Mumbai attacks'. Justice should be done for the crime committed by his organisation of spreading death in Mumbai through sea route,” he said. Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai attacks, was brought to India recently.

Pakistan, he said, was repeatedly offering talks and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had again reiterated this offer for talks. “India has clearly said that if there will be talks, they will be on terrorism, on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done,” the Defence Minister said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts