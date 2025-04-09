DT
PT
Home / India / Rajnath likely to represent India at Russia’s Victory Day parade next month   

Rajnath likely to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade next month   

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand parade to be held in Moscow on May 9, but he is not expected to attend it, people familiar with the matter say
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Rajnath Singh. Tribune file
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade next month that will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand parade to be held in Moscow on May 9, but he is not expected to attend it, they said.

Earlier, Russia's Tass news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Modi had been invited to attend the celebrations.

"It's being worked out...He (Modi) has an invitation," Rudenko said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the prime minister received an invitation.

"Our prime minister has received an invitation for participation in the Victory Day celebrations. We'll be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebrations at the appropriate time," he said.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

Modi travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The Russian president is expected to visit India for the annual summit this year, the people cited above said.

