Rajnath pitches India as long-term defence partner to German firms

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday invited German industry to co-develop and co-produce niche technologies with India to strengthen national security as well as global stability and resilience.

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Addressing Indian and German defence industry leaders at the Defence Investor Summit in Munich on the third and final day of his maiden visit to Germany, Singh said Indian companies were keen to engage with German counterparts in areas such as advanced radar and sensor technologies, multi-sensor systems, AI-enabled unmanned aerial systems, sonobuoys and high-power low-frequency underwater transmitters.

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Interacting with industry leaders, the minister said, “India offers an expanding market, a skilled workforce and an evolving industrial ecosystem marked by stability, predictability and commitment to the rule of law. It is not a short-term opportunity, but a long-term strategic proposition.”

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“India’s pursuit of self-reliance is not inward-looking; we see it as the ability to design, develop and produce with trusted partners,” he added.

A day earlier, Singh visited the submarine manufacturing facility of German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The company has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited to build six submarines at an estimated cost of $8 billion. Discussions are in the final stages ahead of the signing of a formal contract.

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India and Germany on Wednesday also inked a ‘defence industrial roadmap’ aimed at facilitating technology sharing and exploring opportunities in emerging domains.