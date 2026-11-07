Rajnath Singh calls upon Defence forces to ensure highest level of operational readiness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the Indian Defence Forces to maintain the highest level of operational readiness, placing a sharp focus on strengthening domain awareness, cyber resilience, and information integrity to effectively counter non-conventional security threats.

Interacting with Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on the eve of Diwali at Air Force Station, Bagdogra, the minister noted that the security landscape has grown increasingly complex. He highlighted that modern warfare now extends beyond traditional border conflicts to include asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, and information manipulation.

“Often, the adversary avoids direct confrontation and instead seeks to exploit our vulnerabilities,” Singh said. “Through social media, the adversary may attempt to sow doubt in the minds of the local population and our soldiers by spreading misleading information. In such a scenario, your role extends beyond that of an ordinary soldier.”

Describing Bagdogra as a crucial link in India’s security matrix — particularly for the North-Eastern region — the minister commended the courage and dedication of the forces. He noted that the Air Warriors deployed in the sector serve as a robust shield for the eastern frontier and that their constant preparedness remains vital to regional stability.

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Underscoring that discipline and courage remain indispensable despite rapid technological advancements, Rajnath Singh urged troops to deepen their ties with local communities in and around Bagdogra to foster trust. “The more you engage with the local community, the weaker the adversary’s conspiracies will become,” he emphasised.

Reaffirming the Union Government’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), the Defence Minister highlighted the expanding role of domestic start-ups and defense industries in producing indigenous drones, anti-drone capabilities, and advanced military equipment. He lauded the forces for integrating native technologies and developing specialised capabilities in cyber defense and drone operations.

Highlighting a major policy move, Rajnath Singh referenced the Cabinet’s recent approval of the 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers, terming it a key Diwali gift. He noted that the decision offers Agniveers another opportunity to serve the nation, adding that following the completion of their initial two-year engagement, all Agniveers will have the chance to be enrolled as regular soldiers, subject to willingness and meeting selection benchmarks.

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Extending festive greetings to the personnel and their families, the minister expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by military families while soldiers remain deployed away from home during festivals.

The event was attended by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding of Bagdogra Air Force Station Air Commodore Manish Sharma, alongside other senior IAF officers.