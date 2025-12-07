Rajnath Singh inaugurates 125 infra projects constructed by BRO in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated 125 infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh, calling it a "major achievement" for the BRO and Centre's "unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure."

Advertisement

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of BRO projects in Leh, Defence Minister Singh said that these projects were a tribute to the brave soldiers of Army and BRO personnel who worked tirelessly for the country.

Advertisement

"I am pleased to dedicate 125 BRO projects and a war memorial to the nation today. The bravery displayed by our soldiers is an inspiration to us. These projects are a tribute to our heroes. The brave soldiers of our Army and BRO personnel work tirelessly for the country. Our brave soldiers in the armed forces and all employees of the BRO are continuously working for the country. Our country is touching new heights because of the same spirit that you have — of tirelessly working in any weather, in any situation," the Defence Minister stated.

Advertisement

Singh noted that such a large number of projects had never been inaugurated all at once and called it a "major achievement" not just for the BRO but also for the nation.

"Such a large number, meaning the inauguration of 125 infrastructure projects all at once, has never happened before. So this, in itself, is a major achievement for the BRO and for all of us. This achievement, on the one hand, is proof of the resolve for a Viksit Bharat, and on the other hand, these projects give a vivid example of our government's unwavering commitment to strengthening our border infrastructure. I remember, in the month of May this year, we had dedicated 50 projects to the nation. Even then, I had felt great joy. Today, with this historic milestone, you have multiplied my joy manifold," he said.

Advertisement

As one of these projects are 920-meter-long Shyok Tunnel constructed in Ladakh, the Defence Minister said that this engineering marvel would ensure all-weather reliable connectivity in the area, adding that this tunnel would boost the rapid deployment capability during harsh winters.

"Today we are inaugurating the 920-meter-long Shyok Tunnel constructed on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi Road in Ladakh. This engineering marvel, built on one of the world's most difficult and challenging terrains, will ensure all-weather reliable connectivity in this strategic area. In addition, this tunnel — in this region with heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme temperatures — will also multiply several times the security, mobility, and especially the rapid deployment capability during harsh winters," he added.

The Defence Minister asserted that these 125 projects, built at a cost of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, represented the highest-value inauguration in BRO's history so far.

Singh stated, "Along with Ladakh, today in Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram as well, other projects are being dedicated to the nation. These 125 projects, completed at a cost of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, represent the highest-value inauguration in the BRO's history so far."