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Home / India / Rajnath Singh pays tributes to brave soldiers at Sherethang in Sikkim

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to brave soldiers at Sherethang in Sikkim

Singh also visited Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir and paid his respects at the revered shrine, which holds immense significance among Army personnel

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PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 12:23 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage at the Sherethang War Memorial in East Sikkim, honouring the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and paid tribute to their courage and valour in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, officials said. Video grab via X@rajnathsingh
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited Sherethang near Nathu La in Sikkim, where he paid homage to brave soldiers at a war memorial.

He was received at Sherethang by Gangtok District Collector Rohan Agawane, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Tsering Namgyal Gyatso and Home Department’s Joint Secretary John Gurung along with senior Army officials.

Singh paid homage at the Sherethang War Memorial in East Sikkim, honouring the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and paid tribute to their courage and valour in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, officials said.

The minister interacted with defence personnel deployed in the region and hailed their dedication and service in protecting the country’s borders under challenging conditions, they said.

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Singh also visited Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir and paid his respects at the revered shrine, which holds immense significance among Army personnel.

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