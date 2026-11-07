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Home / India / Rajnath Singh reviews LAC infrastructure, battle-readiness in Sikkim

Rajnath Singh reviews LAC infrastructure, battle-readiness in Sikkim

The Defence Minister describes the region as a critical hub for moving supplies, weapons, food, medical provisions and personnel to forward locations

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Addressing troops at a ‘Barakhana’ (a meal with the troops) on the eve of Diwali, Rajnath Singh praised their courage and professionalism in guarding the frontiers under challenging conditions.
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army’s 33 Corps, which is responsible for the Sikkim sector.

The Defence Minister visited Sukna in West Bengal, the headquarters of 33 Corps, where he was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as well as the deployment of advanced military equipment and emerging technologies, the Ministry of Defence said.

Rajnath expressed satisfaction with the Corps’ operational readiness and lauded its contribution to nation-building through infrastructure development and community welfare initiatives in border areas, aimed at strengthening ties with local residents.

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen VMB Krishnan and GOC 33 Corps Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann were among the senior officers present.

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Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen VMB Krishnan and GOC 33 Corps Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann were among the senior officers present.

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen VMB Krishnan and GOC 33 Corps Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann were among the senior officers present.

Addressing troops at a ‘Barakhana’ (a meal with the troops) on the eve of Diwali, Rajnath praised their courage and professionalism in guarding the frontiers under challenging conditions. Underscoring the importance of logistics, he described the region as a critical hub for moving supplies, weapons, food, medical provisions and personnel to forward locations.

Describing the area as a vital link in eastern India's security architecture, he said its geographical sensitivity demanded round-the-clock preparedness. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was continuously working to strengthen supply chains to ensure that soldiers deployed at forward posts had access to all essential supplies, he added.

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The Defence Minister said budgetary allocations for roads, tunnels, border infrastructure and modern equipment had been increased, with the country steadily moving towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

“Our start-ups and industries are now manufacturing drones, anti-drone systems and other state-of-the-art equipment for the soldiers,” he said, adding that it was a matter of pride that the Armed Forces were embracing emerging technologies, learning drone operations and undergoing training in cyber security and new methodologies.

Flagging the changing nature of warfare, Rajnath said security challenges were no longer confined to gunfire or artillery exchanges along the borders. They now extended to hybrid warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone incursions and information warfare.

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He said adversaries were increasingly using social media to spread rumours, deploying drones to monitor sensitive locations and attempting to compromise military systems through cyberattacks. He urged personnel to remain vigilant and prepared to meet challenges across all domains.

Extending Diwali greetings to the troops and their families, Rajnath assured them of the government's commitment to their safety, dignity and well-being. He said the ‘Barakhana’ reflected the spirit of togetherness and equality, bringing together personnel from diverse regions, cultures and linguistic backgrounds as one family.

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