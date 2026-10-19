Rajnath Singh to represent India at Dushanbe SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to represent India at the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled on October 19 and 20.

The meeting will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation among the SCO member states, particularly in trade, economy, investment, connectivity, innovation and cultural-humanitarian exchanges. It is also expected to review the progress of ongoing cooperation initiatives.

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