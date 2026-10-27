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Home / India / Rajnath slams Congress chief Kharge over remarks against Modi

Rajnath slams Congress chief Kharge over remarks against Modi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Rajnath said he was “shocked and deeply hurt” that the remarks had been made by the Congress national president rather than an ordinary party worker or young leader.
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Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership over remarks made by national party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna about PM Narendra Modi’s late father, accusing the Opposition party of crossing the limits of political and personal decorum.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Singh said Kharge’s remarks had hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians and argued that political opposition should remain confined to government policies and should not extend to personal or family matters.

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Rajnath said he was “shocked and deeply hurt” that the remarks had been made by the Congress national president rather than an ordinary party worker or young leader. He also criticised the Congress for defending the statement instead of admitting its mistake and expressing regret.

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Rajnath said greater restraint, seriousness and responsibility were expected from the head of a national political party. He argued that the use of such language by the Congress president raised questions about the party’s political culture and the dignity attached to the office.

The minister accused the Congress of previously targeting Modi’s family and said what he described as “low-level politics” had now reached the party’s highest leadership. He sought to draw a distinction between political disagreement and personal attacks, saying parties in a democracy were free to oppose the government, question its policies and criticise its functioning, but should not cross the boundaries of personal decorum.

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The BJP leader further accused the Congress of turning ideological differences into personal insults and described the alleged targeting of the PM’s family as a sign of what he called the party’s “desperation and ideological emptiness”.

Rajnath said the episode was not merely about an individual or a family but concerned the dignity of political discourse. He also said such remarks would neither unsettle Modi nor weaken his resolve to serve the people.

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