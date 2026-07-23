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Home / India / Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over NEET row; Kiren Rijiju urges debate, Opposition seeks Pradhan's resignation

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over NEET row; Kiren Rijiju urges debate, Opposition seeks Pradhan's resignation

As slogan-shouting continues in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says the government is ready for a discussion and accuses the opposition of putting conditions that were preventing the debate

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:31 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Rajya Sabha was adjourned in minutes amid noisy scenes on Thursday as the government and the Opposition clashed over a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak, with the treasury benches urging an immediate debate and the opposition insisting on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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As slogan-shouting continued in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready for a discussion and accused the opposition of putting conditions that were preventing the debate.

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Rijiju said he had expected, after speaking to some opposition leaders, that a discussion on NEET would take place on Thursday. He urged political parties not to politicise an issue concerning students and said the matter should be debated in both Houses of Parliament.

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He appealed to the opposition to withdraw its conditions and allow the discussion, saying it was for the Chair to decide the proceedings.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, however, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement earlier in the day had "instigated" the situation and reiterated the opposition's demand that Dharmendra Pradhan resign before any discussion on the issue.

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Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure the speedy trial and punishment of those involved in examination paper leaks.

The PM said the decision was aimed at protecting the interests of students and restoring confidence in the examination system.

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