Rajya Sabha clears Bill raising SC judges' strength

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The walkout was triggered after Congress MP Vivek Tankha attempted to raise the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir while participating in the debate. Deputy Chairman Harivansh intervened, saying members must confine their remarks to the legislation under discussion.

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Objecting to the ruling, Congress Deputy Leader in the House Pramod Tiwari accused the Chair of preventing Tankha from completing his speech and announced that INDIA bloc members were walking out. The Opposition members were also demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House to respond to questions over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 protest over the NEET paper leak.

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Despite the walkout, the House continued with the debate and passed the Bill, which was moved by Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Participating in the discussion, BJD MP Sasmit Patra supported the legislation but urged the government to strengthen the Supreme Court's infrastructure alongside increasing its judicial strength.

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He referred to the Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee constituted by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and said Parliament should ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with the expansion of the judiciary.

Patra also highlighted the shortage of courtrooms, judges' chambers and facilities for advocates, and urged the Centre to address the Supreme Court Bar Association's demand for additional space.

The legislation marks the first increase in the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court since 2019.