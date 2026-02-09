Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu introduces Bills to boost farmer welfare, diaspora engagement

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu introduced three private member’s Bills on Monday to provide universal accidental insurance to farmers, engage the Indian diaspora for a Viksit Bharat@2047, and make the country’s higher educational institutions globally competitive. He presented ‘Kisan Jeevan Suraksha evam Durghatna Pratipurti Vidheyak Bill, 2025’, ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Kaushal evam Pratibha Prerak Vidheyak Bill, 2025’, and ‘The National Ranking and Accreditation Authority for Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2025’ during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Sandhu called for setting up three statutory authorities: National Agricultural Risk Insurance Authority for providing a mandatory accident insurance scheme for farmers and agricultural workers; Indian Diaspora Skills and Talent Authority to engage the Indian diaspora in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047; and National Ranking and Accreditation Authority (NRAA) to align India’s ranking framework with global rankings.

“Agriculture remains the primary occupation for nearly 46 per cent of India’s population, yet it continues to be one of the most hazardous professions, as every year 10,000 to 15,000 fatalities and tens of thousands of non-fatal injuries occur during agricultural activities, including manual harvesting, pesticide spraying, operation of heavy machinery, working with animals, and exposure to environmental risks such as extreme heat or flooding,” the member told the House.

“These accidents not only result in tragic human loss but also often plunge already vulnerable rural families into cycles of poverty, indebtedness, and social insecurity,” he added. Sandhu said government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) either focus on crop loss or provide minimal generic accident coverage and do not adequately address occupational risks unique to farming.

Moreover, participation in these schemes is largely voluntary and suffers from issues of awareness, access, and affordability, particularly for small and marginal farmers, he said. “The absence of a dedicated institutional mechanism for compensating agricultural injuries and fatalities constitutes a glaring gap in Indias rural social protection architecture. This Bill seeks to address that gap by establishing a National Agricultural Risk Insurance Authority (NARIA), a statutory, autonomous body tasked with designing, implementing, and overseeing a comprehensive, affordable, and mandatory accident insurance scheme for farmers and agricultural workers,” he said.

The BJP leader said the Bill proposes compensation of Rs 25 lakh in the event of death, Rs 10 lakh for permanent disability, and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for partial disability, to the affected individual or their nominated family member. “The Bill mandates universal coverage for all registered agricultural workers and farmers, with the premium subsidised jointly by the Centre (60%) and state governments (40%),” he said.

Introducing Pravasi Bharatiya Kaushal evam Pratibha Prerak Vidheyak, 2025, MP Sandhu said, “The Indian diaspora has the massive potential of harnessing India’s soft power and has contributed an estimated USD 119.5 billion in remittances, making it a critical pillar of India’s economic resilience and foreign exchange stability.

“Yet, despite its vast size, influence, and goodwill, India currently lacks a structured national framework to map, coordinate, and mobilise the skills, expertise, and institutional capital of its global Indian community and realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This Bill seeks to fill that policy void by establishing Indian Diaspora Skills and Talent Authority to identify, register, and engage diaspora professionals across countries and sectors through a centralised digital skill bank, structured programmes, and institutional partnerships,” he said.

Sandhu also moved National Ranking and Accreditation Authority for Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2025. “India’s aspiration to emerge as a global knowledge superpower by 2047 necessitates the creation of a credible, transparent, and statutory framework for evaluating the performance and potential of its higher educational institutions. This Bill proposes the establishment of a National Ranking and Accreditation Authority (NRAA) which will align mechanisms like the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) with international benchmarking standards such as QS World Rankings or Times Higher Education (THE), making Indian institutions competitive on the global stage,” he added.