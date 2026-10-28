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Home / India / Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney seeks Bharat Ratna for PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney seeks Bharat Ratna for PM Modi

Says the PM's 25 years of public service represents an extraordinary journey of commitment to the nation

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:19 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be conferred the award for his service to the nation. PTI/File
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Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday urged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be conferred the Bharat Ratna for his dedication and service to the nation.

Speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah — who inaugurated the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ painting exhibition at the National Museum — Sahney listed national milestones under PM Modi to make his case.

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Organised by the World Punjabi Organisation, the exhibition features 76 paintings by artist Manjit Singh, reflecting the Prime Minister’s 25 years of public service.

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Shah and Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the gallery after which a short film on the Prime Minister’s public service was played.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sahney called the exhibition a tribute to the Prime Minister’s commitment to public service and the people of India.

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“The Prime Minister’s 25 years of public service represents an extraordinary journey of commitment to the nation. In recognition of his dedication and unconditional service to Bharat, I Modi ji deserves the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna,” Sahney said.

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