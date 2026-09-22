Rajya Sabha polls for 12 seats in UP, Uttarakhand, Bengal on October 16

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced October 16 as the date for biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as a by-election for one seat from West Bengal.

According to the poll body, the terms of 10 members from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand are set to expire in November, thus necessitating the biennial polls. Among the notable members whose terms are ending are Union minister Hardeep Puri and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, both from Uttar Pradesh.

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Of the 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh, eight are currently held by the BJP, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hold one each.

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The BJP members whose terms are ending are Dinesh Sharma, Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Banwari Lal Verma, Brij Lal, Neeraj Shekhar, Seema Dwivedi and Geeta Shakya. The other retiring members from the state are SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Ramji Gautam.

From Uttarakhand, BJP’s Naresh Bansal is set to retire.

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A by-election will also be held for a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Trinamool Congress member Rukmini Mallick, alias Koel Mallick, on July 16, 2026. Her term was originally scheduled to last until April 2, 2032.

Actor-turned-MP Koel Mallick was the fourth Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal and from the TMC to resign in July 2026.

The West Bengal vacancy is among a series of resignations from the Rajya Sabha by TMC members in recent months. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik had earlier resigned from the Upper House. All three had later joined the BJP and won re-election.

The vacancy will also have implications for the BSP, which currently has no member in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The party is set to lose its lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state unless it manages to retain it in the election.

Based on the present strength of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP may get eight Rajya Sabha seats, while the SP may get the remaining two seats.

The Election Commission will issue the notification for the biennial polls on September 29. The last date for filing nominations is October 6.

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 9.