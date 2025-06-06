DT
Home / India / Rajya Sabha polls: Kamal Haasan files nomination papers

Rajya Sabha polls: Kamal Haasan files nomination papers

Haasan, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of his party, signs and presents the papers to officials at the Secretariat  
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 06:18 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
Kamal Haasan files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. (@CMOTamilnadu on X via PTI Photo)
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and top actor Kamal Haasan on Friday filed nomination papers to contest for the June 19 biennial polls to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

Haasan, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of his party, signed and presented the papers to officials at the Secretariat here.

