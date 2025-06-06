Rajya Sabha polls: Kamal Haasan files nomination papers
Haasan, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of his party, signs and presents the papers to officials at the Secretariat
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and top actor Kamal Haasan on Friday filed nomination papers to contest for the June 19 biennial polls to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.
Haasan, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of his party, signed and presented the papers to officials at the Secretariat here.
