Rajya Sabha sets 17-hour debate record

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday highlighted the unprecedented 17- hour debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, the longest sitting on record that started on April 3 from 11 am to 4.02 am the following day.

Dhankar said the House functioned for around 159 hours and its productivity during the Budget session was 119 per cent.

“On April 3, the Rajya Sabha etched its name in the annals of legislative history with an unprecedented sitting from 11 am until 4.02 am the following day — the longest in its history. During this marathon sitting, the House passed the transformative Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, bringing transparency and accountability to Waqf property management while modernising legacy systems and upholding principles of equity and justice,” Dhankar said.

Advertisement

Passage of Waqf Bill a watershed moment: PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Musalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament as a watershed moment in the country’s history. “This brings to the forefront our collective commitment to social-economic justice, transparency and inclusive development. This will be particularly beneficial for those who have long been marginalised, whose voices have gone unheard, and who have been deprived of opportunities,” said the PM. tns

A record 49 private member’s bills were introduced in the Upper House, he said.

“After a long gap, the House witnessed welcome wit, humor, sarcasm and repartee apart from intellectual fusion while ensuring parliamentary decorum, cross-party collaboration and legislative rigor,” the Chairman said, adding that after a long time, the debate and discourse were exemplified by enlightened inputs and varying opinion shades.

Advertisement

He said the Budget session would be remembered for its historic legislative accomplishments and the spirit of unity that prevailed.

“It stands as a defining moment in India’s parliamentary journey — a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue, perseverance and shared purpose. The Rajya Sabha has, once again, set the democratic standards worth emulation by others,” Dhankar added.