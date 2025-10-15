Rakhi Sawant, ex-husband settle dispute amicably; Bombay HC quashes their cross-FIRs

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed complaints lodged by actor Rakhi Sawant and her former husband Adil Durrani against each other, noting that the duo had resolved their disputes.

“In view of the amicable settlement, there is no need to keep the FIRs pending. The FIRs and subsequent charge sheets are quashed,” said a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil.

The First Information Reports came to be filed due to matrimonial disputes, the court noted.

Both Sawant and Durrani were present in the court. They had no objection to the FIRs being quashed, they told the bench.

While Sawant had accused Durrani of criminal intimidation, harassment and unnatural sex, he had alleged that Sawant defamed him by circulating obscene videos of him.

The couple had married as per Islamic rites in 2022. The FIRs were filed in February 2023 as they announced their separation. PTI