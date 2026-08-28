Raksha Bandhan at 14,140 feet: Women tie rakhis to troops guarding India-China border

Raksha Bandhan took a patriotic turn at Sikkim’s high-altitude border areas as women from across the country tied rakhis to Army, ITBP and SSB personnel deployed to guard India’s frontiers.

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According to a press release by event organiser Hemant Yadav Foundation, the festival was celebrated at strategically important locations, including Nathu La Pass on the India-China border at an altitude of 14,140 feet, ITBP Sherathang at around 13,900 feet and SSB headquarters at Ranipool.

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The initiative brought together 26 young women from six states, along with students from Sikkim University and Harkamaya College of Education.

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The women tied rakhis to the personnel and expressed gratitude for their service, describing the soldiers and security personnel as brothers and protectors of the country.

Foundation founder Dr Hemant Kumar Yadav said Raksha Bandhan was not merely about the bond between siblings but also embodied love, trust, responsibility, protection and national unity.

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“Today, from an altitude of 14,140 feet, we are conveying Raksha Bandhan greetings to more than 1.4 billion citizens of India,” Yadav said.

The participating women said meeting troops serving in difficult terrain and extreme conditions left them with a deep sense of pride and gratitude.

Yashoda Sharma of Sikkim said witnessing soldiers guarding the country at such a high altitude was both inspiring and humbling, while Priyanka Kaur of Assam said standing with Army personnel so close to the India-China border made her feel that “the entire nation is present here together”.

Smriti Rekha Khuntia of Odisha highlighted India’s diversity, saying protecting the country’s unity and integrity was a collective responsibility.

Another participant described the occasion as an opportunity to stand “not merely to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, but to honour those who protect the nation that we call our home.” Madhumita Barman of West Bengal said the country extended far beyond individual states and regions.

“We salute our soldiers and all those aware citizens who are working to unite the country,” she said.

The foundation, a national-level social organisation, works in youth development, national integration, social harmony, environmental protection, health awareness and community development.