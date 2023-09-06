Ram Mandir at Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares pictures, Adityanath meets PM

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 6

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared photographs of the first floor of the Ram Temple on Tuesday—the day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly to give him an update on the ongoing construction and development works at Ayodhya.

Sources said the aim of the visit was also to extend a formal invitation to the PM for the big ceremony in January of 2024—the year the country will also vote to elect its next government. Apparently, the Prime Minister was updated on the construction and development work in the holy city, which is being “completely transformed” for the ‘pran pratishta’ ceremony, according to reports.

“The sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala is nearing completion. The preparation for the grand ceremony of ‘pran pratishtha’ is going on in full swing. The ceremony will take place in January next year. The date of the consecration ceremony is expected to be between Makar Sankranti and January 26. The status of Ramlala will be consecrated in the presence of PM Modi. Prominent ‘sadhus’ and dignitaries from across the country will be present,” organisers say.

The ceremony to mark the completion of the temple that became one of the reasons for the BJP’s popularity will be “non-political”.

“Guests from different political parties will be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage or a public meeting. The trust is planning to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders for the ceremony. A list is being prepared for invitation letters with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” general secretary of the Trust Champat Rai was quoted as saying.

Around five lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities.

According to reports the VHP has identified temples in the country where live-streaming of the ceremony will take place.

Ram Temple

The promise of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a part of the BJP’s election manifesto since 1996.

It was also part of the pre-election document the party released in April 2019.

In November 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ramlala and said that the entire disputed land would be handed over to a Trust which would monitor the construction.

The judgment affirmed that the disputed land was the birthplace of Lord Rama as per the faith and belief of Hindus, and that the Babri Masjid was built after the demolition of a Hindu temple.

In February 2020, PM Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to oversee the construction.

The ‘bhoomi pujan’ was performed by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

The temple, along with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, is expected to be among the top achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the BJP’s 2024 manifesto.

Ayodhya, the temple town

The months since then have seen the temple city of Ayodhya located on the banks of the Saryu transform into a major religious, tourist and economic hub.

According to reports, hospitality majors from India and abroad have evinced interest in the city where the number of pilgrims is rising by the day. As many as 89 companies have shown interest in opening hotels of which 26 companies have been approved so far. The state government has also offered land to states to open guesthouses.

With the opening of hotels and guesthouses, tourism activities in the once laid-back town will go up further like in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the opening of the Sriram International Airport will boost the number of overseas tourists.

