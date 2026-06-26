Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai, his aide offer resignations, Trust to decide

The Ram Mandir donation row took an important turn today with Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, offering his resignation and the trust to take the final call.

Advertisement

Trust member Anil Mishra, considered close to Rai, has also put in his papers, it is reliably learnt.

Advertisement

Rai and Mishra have been at the centre of the Ram temple donation row with the UP Government-constituted SIT recommending FIRs in the matter and a case booked against eight persons last night.

Advertisement

The right wing groups, however, questioned why Rai was not among those booked since he was steering the temple affairs.

With pressure mounting from within, the RSS and the BJP, Champat Rai, a senior Sangh leader, has sent his resignation to the trust.

Advertisement

An official confirmation regarding the resignations is yet to come.