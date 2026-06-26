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Home / India / Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai, his aide offer resignations, Trust to decide

Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai, his aide offer resignations, Trust to decide

Rai and Mishra have been at the centre of the Ram temple donation row with the UP Government-constituted SIT recommending FIRs in the matter and a case booked against eight persons last night

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:28 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Ram Temple. PTI file
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The Ram Mandir donation row took an important turn today with Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, offering his resignation and the trust to take the final call.

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Trust member Anil Mishra, considered close to Rai, has also put in his papers, it is reliably learnt.

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Rai and Mishra have been at the centre of the Ram temple donation row with the UP Government-constituted SIT recommending FIRs in the matter and a case booked against eight persons last night.

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The right wing groups, however, questioned why Rai was not among those booked since he was steering the temple affairs.

With pressure mounting from within, the RSS and the BJP, Champat Rai, a senior Sangh leader, has sent his resignation to the trust.

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An official confirmation regarding the resignations is yet to come.

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