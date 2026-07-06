Ram Mandir Trust meeting today: Chief Gopal Das says ‘full faith’ that PM Modi, CM Yogi will punish guilty

In his first remarks on the Ram Mandir theft issue, Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said he had full faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure that all those responsible are booked.

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In a letter issued ahead of the Trust meeting scheduled for 3 pm, Das said he was deeply hurt and anguished by the theft of donations from the temple.

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“No one should play personal politics in this issue. I have full faith that CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi will ensure all guilty, whoever they are, are punished,” said Das in the signed letter.

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The Trust is expected to take a call on the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, whose alleged lack of oversight is being blamed for the donation pilferage.

It will also examine the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the theft allegations.

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Eight persons have been named in the case, including a former driver of Champat Rai.

The RSS, in a statement, also called upon the Trust to restore the confidence of Hindus in the temple and its affairs while warning the community against the designs of anti-national forces seeking to exploit the situation.