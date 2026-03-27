Ram Navami celebrated nationwide with fervor, Ayodhya draws lakhs of devotees

From the grand ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to vibrant processions in West Bengal, Telangana and Jharkhand, Ram Navami was celebrated with devotion and grandeur in different parts of the country on Friday.

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The festival, marking the birth of Lord Ram, was observed on Thursday in most parts of the country. However, several regions, including Ayodhya, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram,held the celebrations on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh government declared a two-day holiday on Thursday and Friday on account of Ram Navami.

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In Ayodhya, lakhs of devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where the Surya Tilak ritual illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol at noon during the auspicious ‘Abhijit Muhurat’.

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Precisely channelled sun rays fell on the deity’s forehead for about nine minutes through a specially aligned system of lenses, while 14 priests conducted the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum in accordance with Vedic traditions.

Following the ceremony, the temple doors were briefly closed and ‘bhog’ comprising 56 dishes was offered to the deity, a temple trust member said, adding that this was the second Surya Tilak ceremony since the consecration of the idol.

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A specially designed mechanism, featuring around 20 ashtadhatu pipes along with four lenses and four mirrors—was used to direct sunlight onto the deity’s forehead from a height of nearly 65 feet.

Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra told PTI that big screens were installed across the city to broadcast the rituals and associated ceremonies for devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually witnessed the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the deity was adorned in yellow garments, and the morning ‘aarti’ was performed at around 5.30 am.

Authorities estimated that around 10 lakh devotees visited the temple on the occasion, with heavy footfall reported across the complex and adjoining routes, including Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the nine-day-long ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concluded at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on Ram Navami.

The rituals culminated with the ‘Purna Ahuti’ amid vedic chants, with participation from shrine board officials, devotees and a group of distinguished priests.

In poll-bound West Bengal, the celebrations were marked by ‘shobha yatras’ in several districts. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a Ram Navami procession in his constituency, Nandigram, in the Purba Medinipur district.

Members of the minority community were seen offering water, sweets and fruits to Adhikari and other participants, reflecting moments of communal harmony.

Adhikari, who is seeking re-election from Nandigram, claimed that such a rally was organised in the area after a gap of eight years, as “previous processions on Ram Navami celebrations were attacked by TMC-backed goons”.

On Thursday, Adhikari led a Ram Navami procession in Bhabanipur, where he is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Several BJP candidates on Friday took out Ram Navami processions in their constituencies, including Sainthia in Birbhum, Gopiballavpur in Jhargram and in Balurghat and Baharampur.

In Telangana, the festival was celebrated with traditional fervour, including the celestial wedding ceremony of the presiding deity at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy presented silk clothes and ‘mutyala talambralu’ (pearls and other sacred offerings), as part of the rituals. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, also attended the worship at Bhadrachalam, often hailed as the “Ayodhya of the South.”

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy attended Ram Navami celebrations at Timmapur near Hyderabad, while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in the Sitarama Kalyanam (celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita) at the Maha Shakti Temple in his Lok Sabha constituency, Karimnagar.

Shobha yatras were held in Hyderabad and several other cities and towns across the state.

Jharkhand also witnessed vibrant celebrations, with devotees thronging temples since early morning to offer prayers.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janaki Tapovan Temple in Ranchi’s Nivaranpur and participated in rituals.

Officials said as part of heightened security measures in view of the festival, drones and CCTV cameras have been deployed across Jharkhand with a special focus on sensitive areas.

Police said they were monitoring social media and warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone posting objectionable content that could affect the prevailing peace and tranquillity.

Religious processions were taken out in most districts during the day, while in Hazaribag and East Singhbhum—considered sensitive zones—these will be held on Saturday, officials said.

In neighbouring Bihar, devotees gathered in large numbers at temples to offer prayers.

BJP president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at several temples, including the famed Mahavir temple, in the capital Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended greetings to the people on the occasion and said Lord Ram’s life symbolises love for humanity, harmony, tolerance, sacrifice and righteousness.

Odisha too witnesses devotees making a beeline for temples, including the Jagannath temple in Puri, amid stringent security arrangements.

Surveillance was intensified across the state, particularly in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sambalpur districts due to past tensions, officials said.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik extended greetings to the people on the occasion.