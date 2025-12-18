Ram V Sutar, the legendary sculptor whose monumental creations, including the Statue of Unity, defined the country's public art landscape, was instrumental in giving Indian memorial sculpture global recognition.

Sutar, who passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 100, was a towering figure of modern Indian sculpture.

In a career spanning over seven decades, he created some of the country's most iconic statues and memorials, blending artistic realism with historical depth.

Also known as the “statue man”, he commanded immense respect in India and abroad for his unparalleled mastery over bronze and stone.

Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village of Maharashtra's Dhule district, Sutar rose from a humble background to become one of India's most celebrated artists.

He passed out as a gold medalist from his alma mater Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai, where his talent for figurative sculpture began to draw attention.

Sutar was based in Noida and had a studio there.

He attained global prominence as the chief sculptor of the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Kevadia. The project, which created the world's tallest statue, cemented his reputation as a master of large-scale monumental art.

Among his vast body of work are statues of Mahatma Gandhi, seated in a meditating pose, at the Parliament complex. Dr B R Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and several national leaders and historical figures across India and abroad.

His sculptures are known for their lifelike expressions and attention to detail.

For his contribution to art, Sutar received several prestigious honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, as well as the Maharashtra Bhushan, the highest civilian award of Maharashtra.

Despite international acclaim, Sutar was known for his simplicity, humility and lifelong dedication to his craft. He remained professionally active well into his later years and mentored generations of young sculptors, many of whom went on to establish successful careers.

Sutar is survived by his family, including his son Anil Sutar who collaborated with him on several major projects, including a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.